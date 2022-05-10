The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Project Team announces their Annual Legislative Update for 2022. This update will take place on June 10 at Wood County Job and Family Services 1928 E. Gypsy Lane Road in the multi-purpose room.
Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. for networking with the program beginning at 8.
The program will open with updates on trending topics from elected officials Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Huron, and Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg, followed by questions submitted by constituents through the Chamber of Commerce.
Chancellor Randy Gardner will also provide an update from the Ohio Department of Higher Education that will then conclude with a conversation with the Chancellor.
Questions for this panel can be submitted as a part of the registration process no later than June 2. Reservations are to be submitted no later than June 3 by 5 p.m. Register on the chamber website at https://www.bgchamber.net/rsvp/