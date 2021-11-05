On Monday, Ryan Wichman, meteorologist at WTOL-TV, will give a presentation about inclusive playgrounds in Wood County.
The talk will be held at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St., at 1:30 p.m.
Wichman and others from the organization, Wood County Plays, spearheaded the drive to create this space where children with special needs can have a safe and enjoyable place to play.
Wood County Plays is dedicated to making inclusive play spaces for as many communities as it possibly can, with Carter Park in Bowling Green its next objective. The first Wood County inclusive park was built at Rotary Community Park in Perrysburg.
Everyone interested in making inclusive playgrounds available is invited to attend.