The American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets to ensure a strong blood supply for patients as the U.S. braces for flu season while in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Medical experts are urging people to get the flu shot to avoid a flu epidemic on top of the current COVID-19 pandemic. Because blood can only be given by those who are feeling well, a severe flu season could create additional challenges to maintaining a sufficient blood supply for hospital patients in need.
There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot as long as the donor is symptom-free and fever-free. There is no risk of transmitting the influenza virus after receiving a flu vaccination.
For those that have the flu, it is important to wait until they no longer exhibit flu symptoms, have recovered completely and feel well before attempting to donate. Donors must feel healthy and well on the day of donation.
Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The Red Cross will send those who come to give through Nov. 11 a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, Toledo Blood Donation Center, 3510 Executive Parkway, on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and Tuesdays, Thursdays: 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Bowling Green
Nov. 13, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Wood County Courthouse Complex, 1 Courthouse Square.
Nov. 14, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Church of the Nazarene, 1855 Gorrill Road.
Millbury
Nov. 17, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Lakewood Church of the Brethren, 27009 Lemoyne Road.
Perrysburg
Wednesday, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Owens Community College, 30335 Oregon Road.
Nov. 13, noon-6 p.m., Lutheran Church of the Master, 28744 Simmons Road.
Walbridge
Wedensday, 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m., St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 300 Warner St.