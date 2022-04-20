In honor of National Volunteer Week, Wood County Health Department would like to recognize the efforts of more than 500 volunteers who assisted the Health Department during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wood County Medical Reserve Corps volunteers served the community by organizing and staffing vaccine clinics, scheduling appointments, distributing test kits and responding to calls to answer questions from the public.
“Wood County Health Department worked with a variety of local partners to make vaccines available to residents across the county, and MRC volunteers were essential to that effort,” said Amy Jones, deputy health commissioner and director of nursing. “We are fortunate in Wood County to have an active and committed group of volunteers who give their time to support the health of our community, and we are grateful for their contributions.” In 2021, Wood County Health Department facilitated over 600 vaccine clinics and the administration of nearly 46,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. MRC volunteers collectively contributed over 5,000 hours of their time last year supporting these clinics and other COVID response efforts.
The Medical Reserve Corps is a national network of volunteers, organized locally to improve the health and safety of their communities. MRC volunteers include medical and public health professionals, as well as other community members without healthcare backgrounds. MRC units prepare for and respond to natural disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes, blizzards, floods and other emergencies affecting public health.
To find out more about the Wood County MRC program, contact the coordinator at MRC@woodcountyohio.gov.