Great Lakes Community Action Partnershi Early Childhood centers are seeking students for the 2022-23 Head Start preschool year.
Through GLCAP Head Start, children can receive no-cost, full-day preschool that focuses on kindergarten readiness, socialization, and other important developmental needs for children and families.
While eligibility is based on federal poverty guidelines, program staff will look at each family’s situation and assist them in finding the best option for their family’s circumstances. Children in foster care or identified as homeless are also eligible, regardless of income. Children with disabilities are welcome and accommodated at all centers.
Parents and caregivers are encouraged to call for details.
Center locations are in Wood, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca counties.