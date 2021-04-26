FREMONT – Celebrate Arbor Day with free tours that point out trees at Spiegel Grove, the estate of President Rutherford and First Lady Lucy Hayes and an arboretum, on Friday and Saturday.
Hayes Presidential Library & Museums will also have a brief Arbor Day ceremony celebrating its arboretum status, which it obtained last year, at 12:30 p.m. Friday, which is Arbor Day.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on Hayes Presidential’s Facebook page, @rbhayespres.
Tree tours are offered at 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. on Friday and at 6:30 a.m., 10 a.m. 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday. The 6:30 a.m. tour is at sunrise and will be followed by refreshments on the verandah of the historic Hayes Home.
The tours will point out trees of interest, including the George Washington tulip poplar, on the property.
Tickets are required for all tours and can be reserved at https://www.showclix.com/tickets/arbordaytreetours. Tour participants must wear a face covering unless they have an accepted exemption to the state of Ohio’s mask mandate.
Tickets are not necessary for the ceremony on Friday, April 30.
Arbnet named Spiegel Grove an official arboretum in February 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. Hayes Presidential had not had an opportunity to celebrate this designation and is excited to do so on Arbor Day this year.
The 25-acre site has more than 90 species of trees, some of which date back to President Rutherford B. Hayes’ time on the estate and even earlier. Varieties include chestnut, oak, holly, ginko, various pines and more. A seedling of the Oklahoma City bombing Survivor Tree also has been planted and is thriving on the property.
The ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program and The Morton Arboretum named Spiegel Grove a level 1 arboretum for achieving particular standards of professional practices deemed important for arboreta and botanic gardens.
Level 1 arboreta have fewer than 100 species of trees. Spiegel Grove is close to reaching Level 2 status, which is for 100 and more species.
The ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program is the only global initiative to officially recognize arboreta at various levels of development, capacity and professionalism.
Spiegel Grove is also recognized as an accredited arboretum in the Morton Register of Arboreta, a database of the world’s arboreta and gardens dedicated to woody plants.
The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is America’s first presidential library and the forerunner of the federal presidential library system. It is partially funded by the state of Ohio and affiliated with the Ohio History Connection. The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is located at Spiegel Grove at Hayes and Buckland avenues.
For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org.