FREMONT – Celebrate Presidents’ Day with free admission and activities on Feb. 21 at the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums.
Hayes Presidential will be open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Visitors can take a free, self-guided tour of the museum and sign up for a free tour of the first floor of the Hayes Home.
Hayes Home tours will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and no advance reservations are taken. The last tour will depart at 4:30 p.m.
There will be an interactive artifact display in the museum and crafts and activities, including museum bingo and a scavenger hunt.
Paid sleigh rides will be offered from 1 t-4 p.m. that day and on the preceding weekend.
For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org.