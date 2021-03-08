FREMONT – The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is looking for articles and short essays, stories and poems inspired by presidential history, one or more U.S. presidents, the media or presidents’ relationships with the media.
Submissions will be considered for publication in a special student section of the Statesman, Hayes Presidential’s quarterly newsletter. The section will run in the spring edition, which will be published in May.
Entries must be emailed to Education Coordinator Joan Eardly by 5 p.m. March 31. PDF format is preferred. These are the submission parameters:
• Submissions are open to high school students (grades 9-12) only.
• Submissions can be one of the following: Article, short essay, short story or poem.
• All writing must be the student’s original work unless cited (MLA, APA or Chicago style).
• Entries are limited to a maximum of 350 words.
Each submission must include the information listed below:
• Student’s name and address
• Student’s grade
• Student’s e-mail
• Name of school
Students whose work is selected will receive a recognition letter, a Hayes Presidential sticker and a copy of the Statesman.
For information, call 419-332-2081, ext. 246, or email jeardly@rbhayes.org.
The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is located at Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues.