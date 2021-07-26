FREMONT – The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums has partnered with nine other historic sites to launch a new program for middle school students and their families, called Road to the White House.
Road to the White House immerses participants in interactive games and adventures that play out among interpreters, museums and historic buildings. The program is geared toward youth ages 11 -14 and runs through Sept. 30.
Participants will travel around Ohio, with a pit stop in Indiana, hone their leadership skills as they complete activities, and “collect artifacts” by collecting stamps, all while learning about Ohio and Indiana’s presidents and first ladies.
Road to the White House developed from a conversation started by the Sandusky County Convention & Visitors Bureau with Hayes Presidential staff last year. Due to pandemic, many eighth-graders were unable to take their traditional field trips to Washington, D.C., so the visitors bureau asked if a “drive-it-yourself” opportunity could be created.
“We jumped at the idea and loved partnering with our fellow presidential sites to highlight all the cool presidential and first lady history right here in the Midwest,” said Christie Weininger, Hayes Presidential executive director. “We wanted this project to be really engaging for the students, many of whom took virtual classes this past year and may be feeling disconnected. Kids who participate in Road to the White House are going to experience these presidential and first lady sites, and their amazing artifact collections, in ways no one else gets to.
“Plus, each site’s activity reinforces good leadership habits. I can’t wait to see middle schoolers and their friends or families working together on these activities and hopefully having great conversations about what they learned on their drive back home. For those who don’t feel safe traveling yet, or aren’t able to travel for whatever reason, we’ve also offered some virtual options. We tried to make this project as accessible as possible.”
At each site that participants encounter on the Road to the White House, they will complete an activity that highlights a specific leadership skill. Activities are geared towards middle school students, but all school-aged children can participate.
At Hayes Presidential, participants will explore the grounds, museum, library and home of the 19th president, Rutherford B. Hayes. They can enjoy an in-person scavenger hunt around the site or go online for a virtual escape room and explore Hayes Presidential’s virtual museum.
Participation in this program is free; however, some sites charge admission fees. The cost of admission varies from site to site. Road to the White House activities are included in the cost of each site’s admission. There is no charge for virtual activities.
The Ohio History Connection provided technical support for the project.
For more information, visit ohiohistory.org/roadtowhitehouse.
The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums is located at Spiegel Grove at the corner of Hayes and Buckland avenues.
For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org.