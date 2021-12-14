The past several years, I have become increasingly interested in birds.
This all started when I met Jim Witter who gave a presentation on Ornithology. Jim Witter is a naturalist and the program coordinator for the Wood County Park District.
Ornithology is a branch of zoology dealing with the study of birds. After attending the program, I realized the impact birds have with our outdoor surroundings and our fragile ecosystem. An ecosystem is a biological community of interacting living things (organisms) and their natural environment.
Hawks are known as raptors. Raptors are birds of prey which includes species of birds that primarily hunt and feed on smaller animals including smaller birds. Raptor gets its name from its Latin meaning, “robber, plunderer, or abductor,” from rapere, “to seize.”
Depending on who you ask, there are up to 25 different species of hawks in the United States. Due to different states having different climates and food sources for the various species, each state may have its own collection of hawks that live there at various times of the year. When it comes to hawks in Ohio, there are 8 different species that you may encounter. These species are the Red-tailed Hawk, Red-shouldered Hawk, Sharp-shinned Hawk, Cooper’s Hawk, Broad-winged Hawk, Northern Goshawk, Northern Harrier, and the Rough-legged Hawk.
The hawk I admire most is the Red-tailed Hawk. These large hawks live in Ohio and most of North America all year long. This hawk has over 2 million nesting locations in North America. This number accounts for about 90% of the global Red-tailed Hawk population.
These Hawks are most active during the day or early morning and are commonly seen soaring above looking for prey with their amazing vision or perched along the roadside on telephone poles.
To the disdain of bird fanciers who like to attract birds to their landscape by providing birdfeeders, birdbaths and landscape cover comes the most feared hawks. They are the Sharp -shinned Hawk and the Cooper’s Hawk. The Sharp-shinned Hawk is the smallest hawk in Canada and the United States. They can be found all over North America, including Ohio. They live in the southern half of Ohio year-round and have a non-breeding range in the northern half of the state.
Often the Cooper’s hawk appears to be just a larger version of the Sharp-shinned Hawk. The Cooper’s hawk though, can be found in Ohio year-round, and their range covers most of North America. Both the Sharp-shinned hawk and the Cooper’s hawk are notorious for stalking feeders and feed almost exclusively on other birds.
Their preferred habitat is forests and wooded areas but will also feed in suburban wooded areas and backyards, too. If you see one, consider taking down your feeders for a week or two and allowing the hawk to move on.
Other hawks found in Ohio include the Red-shouldered hawk. This hawk is a year-round resident to most of Ohio. They live and nest in wooded areas and feed mainly on small mammals, other birds, reptiles, and amphibians. Other hawks found in Ohio occasionally include the Broad-Winged hawk, Northern Goshawk, Rough-Legged hawk, and the Northern Harrier.
Did you know Hawks migrate? Hawks moving south from their eastern Canadian breeding grounds are blocked by Georgian Bay and the north shore of Lakes Erie and Ontario. Thermals do not form over water, so the birds are forced in one of two directions: East around Lake Ontario or west around Lake Erie. Those that move west follow the north shore of Lake Erie until they reach the mouth of the Detroit River. Turning back is not an option, so they are forced to cross the 4-mile span to southeast Michigan, specifically at Lake Erie Metropark and Pointe Mouillee State Game Area.
Hawks utilize thermals to varying degrees during migration. Thermals are columns of rising air caused by heating of the earth by the sun. A bird will soar and gain altitude in a thermal, set its wings, and glide to the next thermal using little energy. Weather is a key influence on hawk migration. During the autumn months, cold fronts descend from the north. After these fronts pass through the region, a series of weather events fall into place: Light winds with a north component, clearer skies, increasing barometric pressure, and decreasing humidity. These factors combine to provide ideal weather for hawk migration.
Detroit River Hawk Watch is an organization that counts hawks and other raptors as they migrate to and from their breeding grounds. More information is at http://detroitriverhawkwatch.org/index.html.