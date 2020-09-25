Education – and the choices available to parents – was the topic of a Table Talk hosted by the Bowling Green Republican Club.
A panel, which included a school-choice advocate and local Christian school board member, spent an hour Sept. 10 discussing the merit of school vouchers and the alternatives to public education.
Held outdoors at the Kiwanis Memorial Shelter at City Park, the panel included Tera Myers, school choice advocate and Republic National Convention speaker; Ann Riddle, School Choice Ohio’s outreach coordinator; William Herald, Bowling Green councilman; and Robert Cooley, Bowling Green Christian Academy board member.
This is the first Table Talk, said club President Jessica Carpenter, and the purpose was to inform, educate and become a resource for the community.
Riddle also is a member of the Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund, which offers a need-based scholarship for private-school tuition and home-schooling. Of the 500 kids now on scholarship, half are home-schooled.
One factor for the popularity is parents can call the shots on the curriculum, she said.
“There are things that are being taught in schools right now that parents don’t want their kids to be introduced to just yet,” Riddle said. “So they have the choice to design the curriculum.”
Safety and bullying are also factors.
“I was blessed with the choice to pick a school for my child, but not everybody has that choice,” Riddle said.
In return, she gives that choice to families and while working for School Choice Ohio, she helps parents become familiar with the research and learn about the different options that are out there.
School options are not one size fits all, Riddle said, and gave the example that not all children like chicken nuggets.
“The great thing is, in the state of Ohio, we have choices.”
There are the traditional public schools, “which for some children are wonderful,” Riddle said.
If that doesn’t work out, home-schooling is an option as are private/charter schools, magnet schools and parochial schools.
“As a parent, if you are looking at making choices, take the time. … Do some investigating. This is a major life decision,” Riddle said.
The EdChoice Scholarships program was explained at length — that the voucher money follows the child to a private or parochial school.
“The school isn’t necessarily losing money – I know they love saying you’re taking money away – you’re not taking money away. The money is going with the child that needs to be educated,” Riddle said.
There is an EdChoice expansion scholarship that is based on household income and is paid directly by the state.
“Why does the money belong to the school and not the child? The money is supposed to be used to educate the child,” she said.
Herald asked for confirmation that the school’s share of state funding and the amount that goes with the child is different. He said his numbers were incorrect but gave the example that Bowling Green may be allocated $4,000 per student from the state based on its wealth but turns around and sends $6,000 with the student that leaves.
“That’s only if the school is a traditional EdChoice,” Riddle said. “They only get money if the student is there.”
In Bowling Green, Kenwood Elementary has been designated an EdChoice school.
The pitfalls of public and private education also were addressed.
Myers has a son with Down’s Syndrome and her local public school near Mansfield showed no support of his needs. The private school she wanted him to attend said they had no place for him and if they did, the cost would be insurmountable.
“No matter how much I tried to present that he deserved the same opportunities as my daughters, it was an uphill battle from the school psychologist to the superintendent to the principal,” she said.
The teachers tried hard to work with her, but Myers realized he needed a different kind of learning than was provided at that time.
Virtual schooling worked great for her daughters, but she was spending 16 hours a day with her son.
Through happenstance, she called School Choice Ohio and got involved with advocating for options. She testified in Columbus three times in support of school choice. In 2011, the bill, which gave vouchers for education, was reintroduced and this time passed.
“In 2012, I welcomed 12 students into a functional learning program in our private school,” Myers said.
Four of her students on the autism spectrum are now in college, she added.
Her son will be 26 in October and just got hired at the school and continues his pizza shop job.
In December, he met with President Donald Trump at the White House and gave a speech he wrote by himself.
Cooley is an at-large member of the BGCA board and said what continues to amaze him about the school is the lack of pressure to attend. He said he has heard the same story from numerous people about that lack of pressure being the determining factor to go there.
The board values every family and can make accommodations since the school is so small.
“I think they just love the kids really well,” Cooley said about school personnel.
The other three pointed out public school teachers do not love their students any less.
Cooley said the school does not have to adhere to the requirements set for by the state health education curriculum and teach sex education and drug abuse.
He said he had a visceral reaction upon reading that question before the event.
“It feels really nice to know in a school you have options for what you teach and you’re not going to have something forced on you that doesn’t go along with whatever that is,” Cooley said.
Riddle said it is frightening to learn public school teachers don’t have a choice of the curriculum they teach.
Herald said he values education and his children have attended both public and parochial schools.
When he was in school in the 1960s and 1970s, there was no internet or cell phones, but his high school was one of three in the county with a computer. There were Christmas programs, not holiday programs; they sang songs that referred to Christ. History class was Euro-centric about explorers discovering the New World.
“Now it’s a much more complex landscape,” he said, “and there are so many more forces that are competing for the way the children are educated.”