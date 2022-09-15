Reservations and registrations can be made for these September programs with the Wood County Park District by calling the main office at 419-353-1897.
Monthly Mindfulness will be held Saturday from 9:30-11 a.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve.G Get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood County park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults.
Homeschoolers: Aquatic Adventures will be held Monday from 10 a.m.-noon at William Henry Harrison Park, 644 Bierley Ave., Pemberville. What creatures live in the Portage River? Kids must be 8 years old or older. Program canceled in the event of high water or severe weather. Wear clothing you don’t mind getting wet and bring closed toed water shoes — we will be going into the river. Registration required — register the participating children only. Parents must stay with the group.
Have Coffee With the Birds on Wednesday from 8-9:30 a.m. at Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg.Enjoy a birding stroll with coffee! We’ll be visiting a different park and starting with a warm drink before heading out on the trail. Register for individual dates or all monthly programs.
Season Extension is set for Wednesday from 6-7 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road. Interested in prolonging growing season? Want to gain a month of production in the fall and spring? Learn how to extend growing season to prolong a harvest.
Sunset Top-Rope Climbing will be held Sept. 22 from 6-8 p.m. at Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Road, Perrysburg. Climb up the 25-foot limestone rock face in this challenge-by-choice beginner-friendly experience. All harnesses, helmets and climbing equipment provided, as well as introductory climbing guidance. Call ahead for special needs accommodations. Cost: $15/$12 FWCP.
The Fall Native Plant Sale is set for Sept. 24 from 9 a.m.-noon at Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road.Purchase locally-grown native plants that are autumn beauties. Plants are $5 and shrubs are $10. Cash and check are accepted. No registration is needed.
Wheat/Spelt Planting will be held Sept. 25 from 1-3 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm. Join historic farming staff Chris Dauer and John Franks to plant winter wheat/spelt.
Go on a Mothman Hike Sept. 28 from 7:30-9 p.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road. Join in this nighttime hike to learn about this mysterious nocturnal creature and the similarities it shares with the moths found in the backyard.
The 21st annual Scarecrow Contest & Workshop will be held Sept. 29 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm. Join in the fun fall tradition of building scarecrows and lighthearted competition. Build a scarecrow from scratch using our provided materials or bring your homemade scarecrow to Carter Historic Farm to enter it in our 21st Annual Scarecrow Contest to win cash prizes. Find full contest details at wcparks.org. Contest scarecrows will be on display and judged live during the Heritage Farm Fest on Oct. 1. Scarecrow pickup begins Oct. 15. Register: wcparks.org or 419-353-1897.
Heritage Farm Fest will be held Oct. 1 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm.Visit the Farm for a day of Depression-era farming demonstrations, music, games, wagon rides and food grown on the Farm. No registration is needed. This is a free community event that is open to all.