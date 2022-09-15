Reservations and registrations can be made for these September programs with the Wood County Park District by calling the main office at 419-353-1897.

Monthly Mindfulness will be held Saturday from 9:30-11 a.m. at W.W. Knight Nature Preserve.G Get away to reconnect and relax with this monthly series. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood County park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults.

