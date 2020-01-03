Have coffee with a cop and tea with an expert

PERRYSBURG — The following events are set for Perrysburg Commons Retirement Center, 10542 Fremont Pike.
• Coffee with A Cop — Jan. 14 at 9:30 a.m. Come and enjoy a cup of coffee and ask Perrysburg Township officers questions.
PERRYSBURG — The following events are set for Perrysburg Commons Retirement Center, 10542 Fremont Pike.
• Coffee with A Cop — Jan. 14 at 9:30 a.m. Come and enjoy a cup of coffee and ask Perrysburg Township officers questions.
