PERRYSBURG — Way Perrysburg Library’s monthly community chat series continues on Friday at 10 a.m. with Mayor Tom Mackin.
All are invited to this informal session facilitated by librarianRachel Henck Bentley. Settle in with a favorite morning beverage and prepare to get the latest news from the Mayor. The session will end with a question-and-answer session for those who attend. Questions may also be submitted in advance by email to rachel.henckbentley@waylibrary.info.
Registration is required and closes 12 hours prior to the start of the program. Register online at waylibrary.info or by calling 419-874-3135 ext. 119. The Zoom link will be emailed to all who register.