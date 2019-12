Have a ball with this recipe

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups crushed vanilla wafers

1 cup finely ground pecans

1/2 cup confectioner’s sugar, plus more for dusting

1/4 cup rum (add more by tablespoons if needed to make dough workable)

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

2 tablespoons corn syrup or honey

Directions

Combine all ingredients well and form into grape-sized balls. Roll in confectioner’s sugar, store in loosely lidded container.

The balls need to ferment for a couple of weeks.

This recipe makes two dozen.