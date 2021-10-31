KANSAS — The Lakota Local Schools District has been selected as the midwest representative for an anti-bullying and kindness program called #HatNotHate.
Blue hats were donated to the #HatNotHate organization from all over the world. Each is handmade and either knitted or crocheted. Makers used yarn in all different shades of blue and in various patterns, to represent the fact that everyone is different, and to serve as a very visual reminder to be kind.
Lakota schools were selected to receive hats for everyone in our entire school district — that’s every PreK-12 student, teacher, counselor, administrator, secretary, cook, custodian, bus driver, maintenance worker, paraprofessional aide and student teacher.
The program is being spearheaded by the Lakota High School Women’s Leadership Council.
Members have personally labeled and distributed these hats. They have also designed projects to inform everyone about the initiative, many of which will be carried out over the entire school year.
On Monday, everyone in the entire district will be wearing these hats.
For more information, visit https://hatnothate.org/.