Haskins Friendly Town & Country Garden Club — Group News

Haskins Friendly Town & Country Garden Club

Posted: Thursday, December 5, 2019 8:53 am

Haskins Friendly Town & Country Garden Club will meet Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the home of Dorothy Cromley, 720 Bishop Road.

After a brief meeting the agenda will be making holiday centerpieces, wreaths and grave blankets.

