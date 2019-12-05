Haskins Friendly Town & Country Garden Club — Group News

Haskins Friendly Town & Country Garden Club will meet Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the home of Dorothy Cromley, 720 Bishop Road.
After a brief meeting the agenda will be making holiday centerpieces, wreaths and grave blankets.
Posted: Thursday, December 5, 2019 8:53 am
