(Due to coronavirus, it’s best to call ahead or check online before attending any events.)
Tour Fort Meigs by lantern
PERRYSBURG — A Fort Meigs After Dark Lantern Tour will be held Oct. 9.
Led by costumed guides, guests will tour the fort by lantern light, witness a nighttime musket demonstration, and experience the historic battlefield as soldiers did during the War of 1812.
Space is limited to 20 guests to allow for social distancing and masks are required.
The cost is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, $7 for kids and students.
Doors open at 8 p.m. Tours start at sunset, around 8:30 p.m.
This program fills quickly. Registration and pre-payment is required. Register by calling 419-874-4121.
Due to the State of Ohio’s mandatory mask order, all visitors are required to wear a mask inside the visitor center and historic buildings.
The fort is located at 29100 W. River Road. For more information, visit fortmeigs.org or call 800-283-8916.
Can you do the corn maze?
WHITEHOUSE — The corn maze at the Butterfly House is open through Oct. 31.
The maze is located at 11455 Obee Road.
For more information call 419-872-1713.
Take a trip to Pumpkin Peddler
The Pumpkin Peddler, 20354 N. Dixie Hwy., is open in October from noon to dark.
Take a hayride to a pumpkin patch. There are thousands to choose from and children can pick their own pumpkins right in the field. There is also a pumpkin maze, face painting, and guessing the weight of a painted pumpkin.
A craft store is also on site with Indian corn, gourds, mini and pie pumpkins straw bales, corn stalks and more for your fall and Halloween decorating needs. Enjoy a cookie and some apple cider.
Pick apples at MacQueen’s
HOLLAND — The annual Apple Butter Festival has been canceled this year. Customers can still visit for:
• pick your own apples and pumpkins
• MacQueen’s Bakery Express. Get bakery items both inside the market and at the bakery express tent out front with plenty of space to social distance.
For more information visit http://macqueenorchards.com.
Fall adventures at Leaders
NAPOLEON — Over the past 20 years, Leaders Farms has grown into Northwest Ohio’s premier fall destination. Get back to the basics and pick out a pumpkin, go through a corn maze, take a scenic hayride and crawl through a straw tunnel maze. There are over 25 activities going on now through Oct. 31.
For more information visit https://www.leadersfarms.com.
Fall on the Farm
ARCHBOLD — Plan a visit to Sauder Village on Oct. 10 to enjoy the grounds, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Walk through time from 1803 through the 1920s. Visit historic homes, barns, gardens, and craft shops, and enjoy stories, demonstrations and activities.
For more information visit https://saudervillage.org/classes-events.
Tricks, treats at Cedar Point this fall
SANDUSKY — Because of the ongoing uncertainties surrounding coronavirus, Cedar Point is changing its fall events.
Tricks and Treats Fall Fest will take the place of HalloWeekends for 2020 only, and has been designed with entertainment, food and activities for all ages. This event will enable better social distancing and capacity management.
More details will be available in the coming weeks.
Cedar Point is open Saturdays and Sundays only, with the last operating day of the 2020 season expected to be Nov. 1.
Keep in mind that all 2020 season passes and add-on products have been extended through the 2021 season.
Pumpkin patch open at Genoa farm
GENOA — Country Lane Tree Farm will open today for the fall season.
Activities include milking a real cow, holding baby ducks, chicks and bunnies, petting llamas and feeding goats, deer and Lulu the pig.
There is also a straw/hay climb, corn maze, playground, barrel train ride and pumpkin patch.
Take a fall color cruise
TOLEDO — The Sandpiper Fall Color Cruise runs on the weekends in October.
Travel down the Maumee River and enjoy the fall colors during a two-hour cruise.
The Sandpiper is docked at Water Street and Jefferson Avenue in downtown. For more information call 419-537-1212.