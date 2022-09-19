Scarecrow Contest
The 21st annual Scarecrow Contest & Workshop will be held Sept. 29 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm. Join in the fun fall tradition of building scarecrows and lighthearted competition. Build a scarecrow from scratch using our provided materials or bring your homemade scarecrow to Carter Historic Farm to enter it in our 21st Annual Scarecrow Contest to win cash prizes. Find full contest details at wcparks.org. Contest scarecrows will be on display and judged live during the Heritage Farm Fest on Oct. 1. Scarecrow pickup begins Oct. 15. Register: wcparks.org or 419-353-1897.
Heritage Farm Fest
Heritage Farm Fest will be held Oct. 1 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm.Visit the Farm for a day of Depression-era farming demonstrations, music, games, wagon rides, and food grown on the farm. No registration is needed. This is a Wood County Park District free community event that is open to all.
Luckey celebrates fall
LUCKEY — The Luckey Fall Festival is this weekend in the village.
Activities include live bands, a steam engine spark show, craft and flea market, commercial tent, antique tractor pull, kids area, food vendors and bingo.
Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest
GRAND RAPIDS — The 45th Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest is set for Oct. 9.
There will be live music, crafts, food, living history, a farm area, towpath reenactors and classic cars.
Go on a ghost walk
PERRYSBURG — Garrison Ghost Walks at Fort Meigs will be held Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29.
Come for a “spirited” 90-minute stroll, walking the fort grounds with an 1812 guide and encounter the spookier side of this historic place.
Advanced tickets are required.
MacQueen’s hosts festival
HOLLAND — The Apple Butter Stir Festival at MacQueen’s Orchard will be held Oct. 1-2.
Activities include pick your own apples, barrel train rides, craft show, live entertainment, pony rides, kids rides and attractions, food and the annual pie baking contest.
Fall adventures at Leaders
NAPOLEON — Leaders Farms opens for the season on Friday. Pick out a pumpkin, go through a corn maze, take a scenic hayride and crawl through a straw tunnel maze.
Screamacres features haunted fun.
There are over 25 activities going on now through Oct. 30.
Fall on the Farm and Scout Day
ARCHBOLD — Plan a visit to help with the harvest on Fall on the Farm Day at Sauder Village on Oct. 8 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Activities include creating leaf art and helping with fall planting.
All Scout members will receive reduced admission.
Ghosts of Providence
GRAND RAPIDS — Providence Metropark, 13827 S. River Road, will host a ghost walk on Oct. 22 and 23. Tours begin at 6:30, 6:45, 7, 7:15, 7:45 and 8 p.m.
Providence Metropark is located in the real ghost town of Providence, a once booming canal town abandoned after a cholera epidemic, a devastating fire and the decline of canal traffic. As Halloween approaches every year, the spirits of the park’s past begin to stir. Meet characters from long ago on this lantern lit evening walk.
Fleitz Pumpkin Farm
OREGON — Enjoy the best selection of pumpkins, gourds, corn stalks, apples, cider and many other fall itemsat the farm, 7133 Seaman Road. Visitors of all ages will enjoy petting farm animals, corn mazes, a craft barn, hundreds of giant pumpkins, weekend hayrides and a snack shop.
Maze at Butterfly House opens
WHITEHOUSE — The corn maze at the Butterfly House is open.
There are three mazes to choose from, with different levels.
The maze is open Fridays from 5-10 p.m., Saturdays from noon-10 p.m. and Sundays from noon-6 p.m.
Fall cruise on the Maumee
Travel down the Maumee River on a Fall Color Cruise Oct. 2-3, 10, 16-17, 23-24 and 30 to enjoy the fall festival of color on the Sandpiper Boat. Pack a picnic lunch.
The Halloween BOO! Cruise is a family-friendly 30-minute cruise experience for kids of all ages filled with Halloween treats. See the Sandpiper calendar for the complete schedule of cruise offerings.
Boo at the Zoo
TOLEDO — October fun kicks off at the Toledo Zoo & Aquarium with Little Boo at the Zoo Oct. 14 and 15. Toddlers and preschool aged children are invited to wear their Halloween costumes to trick-or-treat throughout the zoo and enjoy puppet shows, strolling magic and pumpkin carving demos.
Get the costumes ready Oct. 16 and 17 for Pumpkin Path and enjoy costumed trick or treating for all ages. Other activities include games, artistic pumpkin carving demonstrations, the Jack-o-lantern Express Train and Glass City Steel Drums performances to entertain all the ghosts and goblins.
Visit the Zoo on Oct. 23 for the annual Pumpkin Stomp & Chomp, and observe the animals as they discover pumpkins in their exhibits.
(Some events are from visittoledo.org.)