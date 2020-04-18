TONTOGANY – Jamie Harter brings institutional knowledge like no other to the Otsego Local Schools Board of Education.
In January, he started his 21st year on the board.
He and his family moved to the district in 1995. In 1997 he got involved with a levy campaign.
Harter ran for a seat on the board but did not get elected the first time. He ran again in 1999 and was successful.
“I liked what I was seeing,” he said about the district. “We moved because we liked – even without having the best facilities – we had a great staff and a great team of teachers.”
Harter has three children and they are spaced five years apart. His oldest graduated during his first term on the board, and he was able to hand him his diploma.
He got elected again and was able to hand his daughter her diploma.
“I was up for a third term and I was debating to run again and my youngest son, who was going into his senior year, said ‘dad, you know if you were to run and be elected, you could hand me my diploma.’”
At that time he was starting his PhD and had a lot on his plate, “but you can’t tell your kids no.”
The biggest challenge he has had as a board member was the campaign to create the consolidated campus in Tontogany. That meant the closure of the schools in Grand Rapids, Haskins and Weston.
Those buildings were the lifeblood of their communities, Harter said, and he has always tried to treat those who opposed the plan with respect.
“I understood. If we could have found a way that we could have made it happen financially and supported (three schools) long-term, I think keeping the elementaries in the local communities made a lot of sense,” Harter said. “But there was no way that we would ever had supported the kind of money it would have taken to do that and sustain them.”
Listening is key to being a good board member, he said.
“I might not have convinced them … but at least we could talk through it and I could get a better appreciation as to why they thought the way they did.”
Otsego residents support their schools, and the board had to show them why that levy made sense, Harter said.
“Once we can show why it makes sense, people will support it,” he said. “Ultimately with the central campus, people realized we needed better facilities.”
A consolidated campus was the right approach for Otsego, because it improved the quality of education through team teaching, has allowed the district to maintain costs, and put kids together K-12, he said.
“Now they’re just Otsego,” Harter said.
The district is better than it’s ever been, he said.
“Since then, I really like what we are doing,” he said about the district. “We’ve always have had a good staff, but I think right now we’re firing on all cylinders with our administration and teachers.”
He has served as school board president nine years and his goal during those terms was to help provide the leadership to move in the necessary direction.
“Jamie sees the big picture and values relationships and a sense of community,” said Superintendent Adam Koch. “He is a very calm leader … and is highly engaged in our operations and cares deeply for our students and staff.”
Harter said he likely will not run for reelection.
Koch said his long-term knowledge of the district will be missed when Harter leaves.
“Having continuity on the board is very important and Jamie has been a driving force behind our growth and success over the years,” he said. “Jamie has been a consistent leader in the Otsego School District. I have learned a lot from Jamie over the years and I am very thankful for the knowledge I have gained from him.”
Koch has worked with Harter for 10 years, first as district treasurer and now as superintendent.
Harter worked at Defiance College then as chief operating officer at Mercy College in Toledo.
A graduate of Paulding High School, he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Bowling Green State University and his PhD in higher ed administration from the University of Toledo.
He said his next step after Mercy College was to be a president somewhere, but he ended up with the Children’s Hunger Alliance, where he is regional director.
The Children’s Hunger Alliance is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to ending childhood hunger by partnering with organizations throughout Ohio to provide nutritious meals to at-risk children who need them most.
Last year they served statewide more than 7.5 million meals.
He said his years in higher education was working to get people back into the workforce. He has continually said to impact the cycle of poverty, you must ensure those folks and their children are getting the best education possible.
He discovered with the Alliance, it is even more basic.
“If you want to impact poverty, we got to make sure those kids are getting their basic needs met. We know that kids that are food insecure do not do as well.
“I still feel like I’m helping in an educational environment.”
He said he is not sure schools will reopen this year, based on comments made by Gov. Mike DeWine.
With the cancellation of prom and the musical, “I feel bad for seniors. This is the time of year where they were looking forward to a lot of closure activities.”
He said he missed his entire senior year in football with blood poisoning.
“I can relate to these guys.”
During this final term, he wants to make sure the district is in on solid financial footing and continue to work with leadership to make sure the quality of education is the best.
“I think we’re on a good path. We’re in a position where most of our discussion is how can we continued to get better, how can we continue to improve the quality of education for our young folks.”
Harter praised the Otsego leadership team for its efforts to ensure students can compete with any other schools.
He says the board also must continue to be prudent in how it spends district dollars
“We’ve had some tough moments in those 20 years … but it’s always been most people understand that we need to try to do what’s best for the kids.”
When he completes his term and retires, he plans to finish the book he started about college football. As he travels, he attends games.
“I’ve probably been to way too many over the years. If you ask my wife (Cindy), she’ll definitely say too many.”
The couple have been married 37 years.
The book follows teams in the Great Lakes states, and he shares stories about the games. With his wife along, to seek out the best restaurants and shopping, it is also a travelogue.