PERRYSBURG — Hosted by St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, the St. Tim’s Discovers music series will begin the 2022-23 season with the seventh annual HarpFEST and harp camp.
Directed by Nancy Lendrim, principal harpist for the Toledo Symphony Orchestra, the week-long camp is attended by harpists ranging in age from 11-60 years.
After four days of lessons and workshops, the HarpFEST is the grand finale concert presented by the camp participants before a public audience. Solos, small ensembles and selections featuring the entire camp are on the program. Among the 11 harpists in this year’s camp, most of the school-age musicians are students from Perrysburg Schools.
The June 17, 7 p.m. concert is being held in St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church for free; donations are accepted. St. Timothy’s is located at 871 E. Boundary St. The church has ample parking and is fully handicapped accessible.
St. Tim’s Discovers is a multi-event music series provided for the communities of Wood County and across Northwest Ohio.