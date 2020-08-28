Students are resilient and have become used to wearing masks in school and for activities.
That’s the message coming out of two Wood County schools with in-person classes. Six of the eight county public schools have welcomed students back; Perrysburg started Aug. 17 while others began Aug. 20 or Monday.
“I can’t tell you how many students have said they’ve never been so happy to be back in school,” said Cody Lehman, a teacher at Otsego Junior High.
Jackie McBride, a substitute secretary at Otsego High School, said the students “are doing fabulous” with their masks.
“Not one issue with them. When it has slipped down over their nose, they quickly put it back up. They’re very conscious of it and they are not fussing,” said McBride, who has a nursing degree.
“I haven’t had a student complain about wearing a mask since the first day,” said first grade teacher Kendra Henck.
Lehman said it’s just the first week of school and everyone’s adapting.
“It obviously isn’t ideal, your throat gets dried out more than usual, but overall it hasn’t created too many problems,” he said. “We’re only a couple of days in, so it’s hard to say for sure the impact it will have.”
Teaching through a mask has challenges.
Henck said she exaggerates using the motion of her body, as if she is “on stage” all day.
Ryan Hafner, an Otsego High School math teacher, has created video lessons for students to watch — in those, he gets to skip the mask.
“This helps limit how much I’m talking in front of class. It also provides students with the content and allows them to see my face and hear my voice clearly,” he said.
Chad Kiser, who is in his first year as principal at North Baltimore Middle/High School, said he has heard no complaints about the masks.
“Everybody knows this is what needs to be done to keep the kids here in school and maintain safety,” he said.
“I wish we could go five days a week,” Kiser said. “Right now, I think this is the most responsible way to start the school year.”
Mike Kipplen, high school and middle school counselor at North Baltimore, said he is impressed with how well students have adapted to what is becoming the new norm.
“Every plan is only as successful as the people carrying it out, and our students have really stepped up,” he said.
“Given all the options in front of us, I think our administration … really came up with a great plan that found a balance of educating our kids the best that we can but also making everybody feel safe and comfortable.”
Lisa Reider, an intervention specialist at North Baltimore, said it is difficult conversing with students while wearing a mask.
“It’s hard to hear the kids, I have to speak louder,” she said.
Most frustrating is not being able to see students’ facial expressions, Reider said, and adapting to that loss is an ongoing process.
The students say they are trying to put anxious thoughts aside and adjust to school life during coronavirus.
Knowing the school could be shut down again, as it was in March, is in the back of Ashton Serrato’s mind.
“A part of me really hopes that in a couple months, that it’s going to go back to normal, but I know it’s definitely not,” said Serrato, a senior at Otsego. “I just really hope that some type of normalcy comes back so we can have part of that senior year experience.”
Wearing masks has become the norm, said Otsego senior Ellie Roberts.
She said she feels safe being back in school five days a week and praised staff and administrators for their hard work in making that happen.
“Our teachers have been pretty good about giving us mask breaks,” Roberts said.
Assigned seats were not favored at first, but Roberts said she thinks most students feel “I would rather have assigned seats and be in the school than not being in the school at all.”
Roberts is hoping next spring is different than this fall start.
“I hope it can be done by December, but I just think that’s pretty unrealistic. I’d rather be here with the masks than not be here at all,” she said.
Megan Vollmar, a junior at Otsego, said, she is prepared for online classes if that becomes necessary, but prefers being in school.
“I’m a visual learner so it’s easier for me to receive information and take it in when I’m watching a teacher do it,” she said.
A flute player in the marching band as well as a cheerleader, Vollmar will be performing tonight at the home football game. She expects running from the sidelines onto the field with a mask will be inconvenient.
The band has not been allowed to practice inside, and it has been hard getting the proper sound as players maintain social distancing, she said.
Hunter Baker, a senior at North Baltimore, competes in cross country and said his mask needs to go back up as soon as he crosses the finish line.
“Being outside and wearing a mask is pretty annoying, but you have to do what you have to do,” he said.
“You don’t know how much you miss it until it is actually gone,” he added, referring to school being closed last spring.
Baker said getting used to the hybrid method is taking some time. He misses not seeing friends in the hall and said it is challenging keeping social distance while asking a teacher for help.
Olivia Matthes and Maddy Westgate, both North Baltimore juniors, said they miss not being in class every day.
Their school is on a hybrid model, with students in class two days a week and the rest online.
Matthes said her biggest challenge is trying to stay on top of classes.
“It’s gets kind of confusing. You don’t see your teachers every day to ask questions,” she said.
The number of students choosing to take classes online varies among Wood County school districts.
At Otsego and Rossford, it is 16% of the student body; at North Baltimore, it’s 8%. Lake doesn’t go back until Sept. 8 — for in-person classes — but 400 of the 1,650 students have already decided to stay online.
Eastwood, Northwood and Elmwood are in between the 8% and 16%.
Bowling Green students start back on Sept. 8 and classes will be all online. Perrysburg has a hybrid model.
At Otsego, Lehman said he is taking school one day at a time, and passing that attitude on to his students.
“I never imagined we’d still be in the current situation when we were shut down last year,” he said. “With that being said, I’ve learned it isn’t worth the stress to play the prediction game, and if it means we get to teach students in the building, I’ll do it as long as it takes.”