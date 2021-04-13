Mousumi Mallik’s chicken rolls can be a taste test of Indian food, without investing a fortune in ingredients.
Add ginger garlic paste and turmeric powder to the cart, but everything else should be found in a well-stocked cupboard.
And check the pantry for paratha, which is used to roll up the chicken. Paratha is a flatbread native to India and can be purchased at True Spice in Perrysburg.
Her chicken rolls are a street food in India, Mallik said.
“Indian food has a lot to do with eating with your hands,” she said. “It is a wrap, essentially. … The flavors are very Indian.”
There is some heat to the dish, which was filled with tender meat and a crisp bread.
Mallik keeps a jar of Maggi’s Hot and Sweet Sauce for dipping, as well as a mint and yogurt combination to tone it down.
“The food is so spicy, you want something to mellow it a little bit.”
She has been doing a lot of what she called “food kitchens.” She goes to a person’s home and cooks a meal. She also has taught how to make kabobs at a girls’ night party.
Mallik said she makes these chicken rolls often for herself and her daughter and made them once for her daughter’s soccer team. Her daughter attends Bowling Green High School.
Mallik used to live in Uganda and came to the U.S. five years ago.
She said she learned to cook from her mother and her sister, but usually had a cook or chef preparing meals. Her parents, along with two sisters and one brother, still live in India.
“Here I’ve had the opportunity to really cook.”
Mallik makes everything from scratch, including Italian dishes her daughter loves. She also fixes a lot of tacos and nachos.
“But my go-to is mostly Indian food.”
When asked where she finds her recipes, Mallik laughed and said that she usually calls her mother.
“I try and remember things from childhood that I had eaten and maybe at that time I had not fancied that much. But now I’m like, ‘I feel like eating that,’ and I call my mom and ask for a quick recipe.”
A kabob is one of her favorite Indian dishes, made with lamb, goat meat or beef.
She used to be a teacher at an international school in Uganda. She said she had a calling to do more with her life.
Her best friend lives in Boston and she encouraged Mallik to travel to the States. She then came to visit a family friend from Perrysburg.
She moved to Bowling Green because when she visited, she fell in love with the city.
“This place has given us a second chance at life, honestly. I was in a bad space and I came here … and when you make big decisions in life, you take a chance and I think it worked out so well for my daughter and me.”
Her daughter’s best friend’s mom thinks she should open a restaurant in Bowling Green.
She gushed at the idea of having a food truck.
“I want to do something with food. Through my research I’m looking at how cooking can be used as therapy for the community because it is such a great thing to bring people together. It creates mindfulness and it is just a good way to express yourself.”
Mallik earned her master’s degree from Bowling Green State University and is working on her doctorate in clinical mental health at the University of Toledo. She is employed as a clinical therapist at Harbor.
“So many people with depression or anxiety, any form of art is good for them,” she said.