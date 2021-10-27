Wood County communities will have trick or treat and other activities through this weekend.
Bowling Green trick or treat is Sunday from 6:30-8 p.m.
Drive-thru trick or treating at Carter Park is Thursday from 6-8 p.m. A pumpkin scavenger hunt at Wintergarden Park will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Friday.
The City of Bowling Green’s Bike Safety Commission and the Wood County District Public Library will hold a slow roll bike ride with a Halloween twist.
Spooks & Spokes is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. Riders are encouraged to decorate their bikes and dress up in costumes. This ride will begin and end at the Carter House, 307 N. Church St. Stops will feature local lore, stories and some of Bowling Green’s haunted locations.
Rides are free, family friendly and open to everyone. Each rider is required to wear a properly-fitted helmet and ride a correctly-sized bicycle in safe, working mechanical order.
Bradner trick or treat is set for Saturday from 5:30-7 p.m. Costume judging will be at the fire station at 4 p.m. There will be hot dogs, chips, cider and doughnuts. Judging will be by age groups and there will be prizes.
Stony Ridge trick or treat will be Sunday from 5-7 p.m.
Walbridge trick or treat is Sunday from 3-5 p.m.
Lake Township and Millbury trick or treat is Sunday from 6-7:30 p.m.
Haskins will hold a parade and trick or treat on Saturday from 6-7:30 p.m.
Trick or treat in Grand Rapids is on Sunday from 5-7 p.m.
Tontogany trick or treat is Sunday from 5:30-7 p.m.
Weston trick or treat is Saturday from 6-7:30 p.m. with a party at the village hall from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m.
Fostoria trick or treat is Saturday from 5:30-7 p.m. The Halloween parade will be Sunday at 5 p.m.
North Baltimore will have trick or treat on Sunday from 6-7:30 p.m. The annual North Baltimore Area Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade will be Saturday starting at 7 p.m.
Pemberville trick or treat is Sunday from 5:30-7 p.m.
Perrysburg Township trick or treat is from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Perrysburg is holding trick or treat in the city on Sunday from 6-8 p.m.
Rossford trick or treat on Sunday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
University of Findlay’s American Chemical Society student club will hold a Boo Bash Saturday from noon-2 p.m. on the Marathon Petroleum patio of the Center for Student Life and College of Business building, 301 Davis St.
Activities will include science demonstrations, service dogs that the children can pet and interact with, and trick or treating.
Enjoy a spooky evening at Spiegel Grove with lantern tours through the grounds and stops in the historic Hayes Home during Spirit Stories on Friday. Hear tales of ghosts, legends and other-worldly phenomena. Warm up by the camp fire and enjoy popcorn, apple cider and hot chocolate.
Inside the museum, check out the Ohio: An Unnatural History exhibit.
Lantern tours are offered from 7-10 p.m., with the last tour leaving at 9 p.m., and last about an hour. Tickets are $15.