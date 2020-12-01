During a 15-minute special meeting, the Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education accepted the retirement of a long-time employee and made insurance arrangements for four employees.
The board accepted the retirement on Lane Hakel, effective July 1.
Hakel has taught social studies, first at Kenwood Elementary and now at the middle school, for 22 years.
He has been a fixture in local theater for 30 years and is past president of the Black Swamp Players.
“Lane’s an outstanding teacher in our district,” said Superintendent Francis Scruci. “We want to wish him best of luck in his retirement.”
The board also approved payment for health insurance for four members of the Ohio Association of Public School Employees 311.
In a previous resolution, the board agreed to continue to provide laid-off classified employees with health benefits as long as the employee paid the premium when due. The resolution is good until the district returns to in-person learning or the end of the school year, whichever happens first.
Board President Ginny Stewart explained those employees who saw a reduction in hours did not qualify to receive the board’s payment toward their premiums.
Monday’s resolution continues health care coverage for four transportation employees who are still working but had their hours cut.
The need for the special meeting was so Treasurer Cathy Schuller can deduct their premiums from their December paycheck.
The total cost per month is around $5,700, Schuller said.