ROSSFORD — On June 18, Habitat held a Project Blessing Ceremony to kick off the project, which will provide a new home to Leticia Hernandez.
Mark Ohashi, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Wood County, thanked IPS for coming out to support the project, and shared the history of this Habitat home. The home on Bacon Street was built in 2015 in partnership with Penta Career Center.
The previous homeowner was blessed with a life event that made it possible for her to sell the house back to Habitat so that a new family could obtain decent and affordable housing, according to a Habitat news release.
“This home is a blessing,” Hernandez said “I never thought I would be here a year ago.”
Her son has a medical condition that requires a significant amount of equipment and care. Currently she lives in a townhome and the family’s living room is being used as her son’s bedroom and she sleeps on a mattress on the floor to be close to him. A Habitat home will not only provide a decent and affordable place for the family to live but will also provide a space for her son’s medical equipment to be placed in his own bedroom.
IPS CEO Kevin Gray thanked to his staff for volunteering. Mayor Neil MacKinnon III was also there.
Volunteers will work for the next few weeks to prepare the home for Hernandez and her family to move in by the end of the summer.
Those interested in volunteering or donating to this project or learning more about Habitat’s programs can call 419-481-8100 or go online at wchabitat.org/how-to-help/.
Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Since its inception, Habitat for Humanity of Wood County has built 45 homes.