ROSSFORD— The dream of homeownership is becoming a reality for a single mom and her four children, thanks to support from Habitat for Humanity of Wood County.
In April, Habitat began a project on a vacant lot the was donated by the City of Rossford to build a decent and affordable three-bedroom home on Osborn Street.
On May 4, future homeowner Sabrina Bais and her four children were greeted by Habitat supporters and local officials during a project blessing ceremony that was held on the site.
“Affordable housing is at a crisis level and has an impact on low income families, what Habitat is building is a solution to that, a home that is decent and affordable,” Mark Ohashi, executive director, said.
“Having a home built by Habitat has given me hope for me and my children’s future,” Bais said. “We are now able to live in a safe and clean environment. Owning the home will give me and my boys a much better life.”
Bais has spent time on the build site helping to work on her own home alongside volunteers as a part of the sweat equity requirement of the program.
To conclude the event, Bais, along with, Mayor Neil MacKinnon, Wood County Commissioner Craig LaHote, Ohashi, architect Heidi Reger and Bowling Green State University instructor Lisa Schaller raised the first wall panel for the home.
Work will continue on this home for several weeks with an anticipated home dedication in late July. For more information about volunteering or donating to this project, visit wchabitat.org or call 419-481-8100.
Humanity of Wood County has built 48 homes and completed numerous critical home repair projects.