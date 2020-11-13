NORTHWOOD — Habitat for Humanity of Wood County Ohio hosted a dedication ceremony Nov. 6 for a home in Northwood.
Efforts to remodel the home began in the spring as part of a Lowe’s Women Build event for future homeowner, Chelsea Hart and her daughter Kinsley. Hart continued to complete her sweat equity hours, including attending homeowner education classes, over the summer and worked with Habitat to finish the work on the home.
During the dedication ceremony opening remarks were given by Mark Ohashi, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Wood County. Volunteer Larry Swaisgood provided remarks on behalf of the volunteers who worked on the home and presented gifts to Hart. Jim Willey from Athens Missionary Baptist Church provided a Dedication Prayer for the home.
“Because of Habitat I am able to provide my daughter with a beautiful home that will be filled with lots of love and memories through the years,” Hart said.
The ceremony concluded with Hart and Kinsley cutting a ribbon signifying the entry into their new home.
“These dedication ceremonies are a reminder of how God provides. He provided for Chelsea and he continues to provide for our mission to help individuals and families in Wood County obtain decent and affordable housing,” Swaisgood said.
For those interested in learning more about the program, call 419-353-5430 or go online at wchabitat.org.
Habitat for Humanity of Wood County partners with people in Wood County and all over the world to help them build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Since its inception, Habitat for Humanity of Wood County has built 40 homes.