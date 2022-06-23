  • Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

STEAM summer camp offers hands-on learning at Otsego Elementary.

Robert Rowland is shown watering vegetable plants last week during a STEAM camp at Otsego Elementary. During the week-long camp, which ended Friday, students studied robotics, bubbles, coding, alternative gardening and math. This is the third STEAM camp at the school. Kids love experimenting with things and getting messy, said teacher Jessica Martinez.

