Have you always wanted to grow your own fresh produce, even in winter? Join the Wood County District Public Library for a tutorial on hydroponics to learn how to grow your own herbs, produce, and plants all year long.
This tutorial will be over Zoom on Nov. 30 at 11 a.m.
Easy Hydroponics is a tutorial that will go over the basics of hydroponic gardening and show you how to build your own Kratky pot, a method of hydroponic gardening that is easy and simple to use.
Materials to building your own Kratky pot will be included. Registration is required, and space is limited. To register, call 419-352-5050, email woodref@wcdpl.org, or register online at wcdpl.org. This program is supported by the Estate of Julia Renz.