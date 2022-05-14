To support the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Wood County Museum is participating in the #SavingPlaces campaign for National Historic Preservation Month.
On Thursday at 6 p.m. a group photo will be taken at the Wood County Museum, 13660 County Home Road. Participants are encouraged to wear a Wood County Museum shirt, or their favorite historic place apparel. This event is free and open to the public.
#SavingPlaces is a national campaign that encourages people to celebrate the places that are meaningful to them and to their communities. During the month of May, the community is encouraged to post on social media photos of the Wood County Museum, or other cultural institutions that are important to them, using the hashtags #SavingPlaces and #PreservationMonth.
The museum is handicap accessible with an elevator, handicap restrooms, and ample parking in the visitor lot as well as behind the museum (south side). The south elevator entrance is also behind the museum.
All events detailed at woodcountyhistory.org.