SYLVANIA — On July 14, River Road Garden Club toured three members’ gardens.
The first tour was at Nancy Cole’s home in Michigan. She had two raised gardens and a variety of house plants & potted flowers.
Kay Yavorsky’s home in Sylvania had an abundance of vegetables in one garden. Her flower gardens showcase daises, Cora bells, lilies and phlox. A water fountain accents her shade garden, along with art &and birdbath that she created. Hosta and ferns and colorful annuals add beauty to the shade garden. Her herb garden features many potted herbs displayed on shelves made from pallets. She also has started a compost site and has a gazebo.
The last tour was at Trisha Koelch’s Sylvania home. She welcomed guests with sage and mint bouquets which she harvested from her herb garden. A brick walkway showcased the sage plant which measures 4 feet wide and produces tall purple flowers. A multi-colored solar fountain birdbath is there, in addition to red hot pokers, day lilies, black eyed Susan’s and a magnolia tree. The gardens are nestled on the sprawling yard, which features a meadow, pond and grove with the woods as the backdrop. The showstopper was a large smoke tree with brilliant blooms. A variety of ground cover enhances the multi-level rock garden including ivy, bishop’s weed and snow on the mountain.