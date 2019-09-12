Groundbreaking ceremony planned for new senior center in BG

Work will officially start next week on the new Wood County Senior Center, after a groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 20 at 10:30 a.m.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony at 140 S. Grove St.
Posted: Thursday, September 12, 2019 2:18 pm
