Andrew Kalmar won a rib cook-off against his family.
With a recipe he found online.
The competition occurred when his brother-in-law, who lived in Alabama at the time, suggested everyone bring a rib recipe and there would be a cook-off the Friday after Thanksgiving.
Kalmar didn’t have a rib recipe, looked online and found this Memphis Dry Rub recipe on the Food & Wine site.
“We tried it out and it’s really great.
“His were very good but he said mine was a good recipe.”
Kalmar has been using this recipe for 10 years and it was easy to see why he has stuck with it. The ribs came right off the bone, were tender and had a wonderful grilled flavor.
The recipe does not have a traditional sauce, but it does have an optional mop sauce that is put on as the ribs are grilling.
He only cooks the ribs on a charcoal grill. He has never tried them in the oven.
“They probably wouldn’t be the same,” he said.
There is no need to bake them first, as is called for in some recipes.
“These are all grilled,” he said.
He also grills chicken weekly, burgers and occasionally steaks.
He is not out there every night in the summer, but he does like to grill year-round.
He took a picture seven or eight years ago when he was grilling burgers and the temperature was one below zero.
The grill, which is 30 feet from the house in the summer, is moved closer for winter cooking.
He likes the flavors from charcoal cooking over what is achieved with a gas grill. He uses the cleaner lump charcoal rather than traditional briquettes.
He’s had his current Weber charcoal grill for more than seven years.
He hasn’t altered this original rib recipe in any way, and said he cooks these ribs once every couple of months.
Kalmar said he enjoys finding recipes to try and likes to watch some of the cooking shows on television, including America’s Test Kitchen on PBS.
He said he has purchased the test kitchen’s cookbook.
“If something strikes my fancy, I pull it out and give it a try,” he said. “At times, it’s overwhelming.”
He said he doesn’t try new recipes as often as he might like to, citing a lack of time.
He fixed potato wedges to go with the ribs for his family’s evening meal. They had garlic salt, pepper and a little olive oil on them when baked. He said he also has used brown sugar, cinnamon and pepper.
“It’s a whole different taste.”
Kalmar learned to cook from his mom.
“She would help us, made sure we could venture out on our own and not starve.”
We would watch her, he said. She cooked a lot.
“We learned by example, I guess.”
He has one brother and two sisters, all older than him.
Originally from Troy, he came to Bowling Green to attend the university and stayed.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in 1987 and in 1992 graduated with a master’s in public administration.
He has been Wood County’s administrator for nearly 23 years after serving as director of the Wood County Park District.
He is in his 33rd year in public service but has no intent to retire anytime soon.
He’s been married to Cathy for four years.
His favorite meals to make are pasta with vodka sauce and these ribs. He makes pumpkin rolls at Thanksgiving and for Christmas Buche de Noel, a cake shaped like a log.
It is a rolled chocolate cake with a chocolate and coffee filling.
“It’s been a big hit.”
While Cathy does most of the cooking, his shrimp scampi – a recipe shared by a sister – is a favorite of her’s and as is his grandmother’s chicken paprikash.
Although his family is from Hungary, he doesn’t make much Hungarian food other than the chicken paprikash.
His mother, however, makes kalacs, a rolled bread filled with ground walnuts, sugar and butter.