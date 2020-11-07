Allen A. Green, owner of A.A. Green Realty Inc. in Bowling Green, has been inducted into Entrepreneurial Leadership Hall of Fame at Bowling Green State University.
“On behalf of the BGSU community, we salute Allen for his achievements and his entrepreneurial spirit,” said Ray Braun, dean of the Schmidthorst College of Business. “He has demonstrated the contributions our alumni and friends are making throughout the world with his extraordinary accomplishments.”
Green began his career in 1964 teaching high school science and vocational agriculture for seven years in Paulding, North Baltimore and Bowling Green, after earning a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural education from Ohio State University.
In 1975, he launched A. A. Green Realty Inc., which has now has annual sales exceeding $30 million. Green’s real estate experience includes commercial, industrial, farm, multifamily, student housing and build-to-suit leases. In addition to A.A. Green Realty, he also founded and operates Allen A. Green Builder and Developer Co. and owns numerous industrial, multifamily, retail, mobile home and development properties in and around Bowling Green.
Green and his family have been actively involved with BGSU for many years. He served as a member of the BGSU Foundation Board from 2008-14 and is a member of the university’s Presidents Club and Falcon Club. Green has been a long-time supporter of Bowling Green community programs and activities and has sponsored many Falcon sports programs.
“It is truly a humbling honor and privilege to be included as a member of this outstanding, distinguished leadership group,” Green said. “My advice, especially for students, is work hard, do good and treat others like you’d like to be treated in anything that you do, and you’ll be successful.”
Allen and his wife, Mary, are proud parents of Michelle Green Remeis, who graduated from BGSU with a Bachelor of Arts degree in fashion merchandise and is co-owner of Mecca Management Inc.; Steven Green, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communications and is co-owner of Mecca Management Inc.; and Julianna Green Szymanski, who attended BGSU and completed her BSRN in nursing at Mt. Carmel in Columbus.
The Entrepreneurial Leadership Hall of Fame recognizes BGSU graduates, honorary degree holders and members of the regional community who have achieved distinction for founding, leading or building a new business enterprise for five years or more. These individuals have demonstrated an entrepreneurial spirit that has helped to shape our economies and improved our quality of life. So far, more than 50 world-class entrepreneurs have been inducted into this elite group of innovators.
Launched in 2008, the Hall of Fame is a signature event for the Allen W. and Carol M. Schmidthorst College of Business. This year’s induction ceremony was livestreamed from the Robert. W. and Patricia A. Maurer Center at BGSU for a virtual audience after it was rescheduled from its original April date.
The other 2020 inductees into the Paul J. Hooker Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership Hall of Fame include:
Richard S. Allen ’71, San Diego, founder and CEO, the Allen Group
Bethany J. Bryant ’91, Twinsburg, president, the Private Trust Company, senior vice president, investor and investment solutions, LPL Financial
Bradley S. Seaman ’82, Lake Forrest, Illinois, managing partner, Parallel49 Equity