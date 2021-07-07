TOLEDO – The Board of Trustees of the Andersons Fund Supporting Organization of the Greater Toledo Community Foundation recently awarded grants totaling $213,361 to 11 area nonprofit organizations.
Grants from the Andersons Fund Supporting Organization are considered once a year, and are awarded only to nonprofit, charitable organizations. Grants support organizations with programs in the areas of education, social services, physical and mental health, neighborhood and urban affairs, natural resources, and the arts. Priority consideration is given to requests related to capital projects.
Organizations receiving grants include:
The Cocoon – $25,000 to support the shelter renovation project.
American Red Cross of Northwest Ohio Chapter – $9,978 to support the blood collection scales replacement project.
Cherry Street Mission Ministries – $27,614 to replace the windows in the Mac Café at the Life Revitalization Center.
Friends of Ottawa National Wildlife – $14,800 to support the Fox Unit Trail improvement project.
Habitat for Humanity – Maumee Valley – $15,000 to purchase a box truck.
Hospice of Northwest Ohio – $6,114 to replace the gas range at the Toledo Center.
Lutheran Social Services of Northwest Ohio – $10,855 to support the furnace replacement project.
Open Door Ministry – $14,000 to support the bathroom renovation project.
Sunshine Foundation Inc. – $5,000 to support the Sunshine Homes renovation project.
The Victory Center – $10,000 to replace the HVAC system.
YWCA of Northwest Ohio – $75,000 to upgrade the facility’s electrical system.
The Greater Toledo Community Foundation is a public charitable organization created by citizens of our community to enrich the quality of life for individuals and families in our area. In existence since 1973, the Foundation has more than 900 funds with assets of approximately $377 million. The foundation provides philanthropic services for individuals, families, businesses and corporations to meet their charitable giving needs. For more information, visit www.toledocf.org.