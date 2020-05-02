Vegetable gardening is fun and rewarding. Growing food at home has never seemed like a better idea.
During World War II, Americans were urged to plant “victory gardens” as the nation faced potential food shortages. The coronavirus crisis has yet to seriously threaten the food supply, but the sight of empty grocery store shelves and less than ideal produce, has led Americans to produce their own vegetables.
The first decision is where to put the vegetable garden.
• Choose a sunny spot. Most vegetables do best in full sun, over 8 hours of direct sunlight per day
• Avoid low-lying areas. Plant roots need oxygen, and vegetables are particularly sensitive to being submerged. Avoid putting a vegetable garden in a spot where the water accumulates after a rainstorm.
• Avoid the perimeter of old houses. Any house built prior to 1978 is likely to have been painted with lead paint that has subsequently chipped and fallen onto the soil around the house. As a result, lead levels in the soil may be high enough that growing edible produce is not recommended.
• Consider convenience. If you have many spots to choose from, consider a location that is easy for you to get to, and one with easy access to irrigation water.
The second decision is preparing the soil for planting.
Most new vegetable gardens start out as lawns or a combination of perennial weeds that need to be removed. Two easy and effective ways to kill perennial weeds in a garden setting are tillage and mulching, or a combination of these. Regardless of the method you use, perennial grasses are most easily killed in the very early spring before they begin to grow, or immediately after they have been mowed very short.
A spade or shovel can be used to prepare a small garden plot by hand using the double-digging method, which is laborious and time-consuming, but effective. If you (or a neighbor) have access to a rototiller, a new garden site can be prepared quickly. Rototill or double dig twice two weeks apart to control weeds.
Another method is to cover the garden area with a heavy (6-mil or heavier) piece of black plastic, weighted down along the edges with heavy rocks or sandbags. Once the plastic has done the job, it can be left in place, with plants planted through it to reach the soil below, or it can be removed.
Keep in mind often our urban clay or sandy soils have little organic matter. Organic matter, or humus, is a valuable part of soil. When incorporated into soil, humus produces a spongy texture that acts to:
• increase soil water-holding capacity
• provide needed pore space, which lets in the air essential to good plant growth
• prevent tiny particles of clay from cementing themselves into a solid mass when wet or dry.
• fill in excess pore space in sandy soil, slowing the drainage rate and increasing water-holding capacity
• promote the growth of microorganisms, which help to condition the soil
Most garden centers have organic matter that is sold as compost. Ideally compost should be added to your garden at the last tillage or double digging stage. Apply at the rate of 4-6 inches to your soil.
After all the prep work is done, you’re ready to plant your vegetable garden.
For questions relating to gardening or other horticulture related questions, you may contact Craig Everett at the Ohio State University Extension office. 419-819-3071 or email: everett.33@osu.edu