A $24,700 grant from The Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation National Paralysis Resource Center will help Metroparks Toledo purchase equipment to provide adaptive outdoors experiences for people with disabilities.
The grant to the Metroparks Toledo Foundation will be used to purchase two pieces of equipment to expand Metroparks adapted program offerings:
• An Action Trackchair, which uses tracks rather than wheels so people with disabilities can venture over various terrain, not just paved paths. The chair will be available by reservation for personal use in the Metroparks, and by request at nature walks and other programs.
• A portable, 32-by-22-foot pool that will be used to introduce people to kayaking and stand up paddleboard at community events. The pool will also allow the Metroparks program staff to provide programs adapted for people of varying abilities.
“Nature belongs to everyone, and one of our main objectives is to make the Metroparks accessible and welcoming to all,” said Dave Zenk, executive director of Metroparks Toledo. “With this grant, we will be able to expand our existing services to people with disabilities and introduce people to new ways of enjoying the outdoors.”
The Christopher & Dana Reeves Foundation awarded 67 Direct Effect Quality of Life grants totaling $1.4 million from its Quality of Life Grants Program, which supports nonprofit organizations that empower individuals living with paralysis. Since the Quality of Life Grants Program’s inception, more than 3,490 grants totaling over $36 million have been awarded. Funding for this program was made possible through a cooperative agreement with the Administration for Community Living.
“This cycle of Direct Effect grant projects offers a robust and impactful addition to our Quality of Life grants program,” said Mark Bogosian, Director, Quality of Life Grants Program, Reeve Foundation. “Grant funds are supporting wide-ranging projects including accessible community areas, adaptive sports, fitness and wellness, consumer education, peer mentoring and support, and transportation. These projects represent the true essence of our Quality of Life grants program by fostering inclusion, involvement and community engagement, and promoting health and wellness for those affected by paralysis.”