PERRYSBURG – Kaitlynn Grant knows she is entering a male-dominated profession, but she is ready for the challenge.
Grant will graduate this month as the only female in the Construction Electricity program at Penta Career Center.
“Overall, I think at the beginning it was challenging but it became easier, and I don’t let people walk all over me,” she said.
Grant said she won’t be surprised if she has setbacks in her chosen profession, but she does have a job waiting for her.
After graduation, she will enter an apprenticeship program through Grob Systems Inc. in Bluffton. They will pay for her education through Lima’s Rhodes State College in Mechanical and Electrical Technologies.
Grant said she saw an ad on social media for the apprenticeship program and applied.
She said at Grob she will work on wiring machines and maintenance. Once she earns her associate degree, she expects to be making $20 an hour.
Grant said she went into Penta’s construction exploratory program as a sophomore, and she was hooked.
“I like working with my hands,” she said.
“I chose Penta because it allowed me to get a head start and put me ahead of other people my age,” she said.
Yes, Grant can do repairs around the house.
Her home school is North Baltimore High School, and her parents are Emily Fleckner and Jason Grant.
She said she still attends events at NBHS and is a member of National Honor Society.
But once she enrolled at Penta, Grant lost touch with people.
“But overall, you have to think of it as you’re getting ahead of them, so in the end it’s better to come to Penta.”
Upon graduation, she will be qualified to do all the wiring in residential construction and some in commercial industrial.
“It makes me feel proud of myself.”
Grant said she likes the variety of people and programs at Penta.
“Coming to Penta puts you ahead of others but it also allows you to meet a diverse group of people,” she said.