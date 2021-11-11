GRAND RAPIDS — Here are the results from the Halloween Costume Contest held by the Grand Rapids Township Fire Department on Sunday.

0-6 years

Cutest 1. Cecelia Hogrefe 2. Kaselyn Lehman 3. Delaney Homan

Best Princess 1. Audrey Sworden 2. Kaya Weilnau 3. Rylee Barr

Best Super hero 1.Nora Mason 2.Brakton Janowski 3.Jaxton Lehman

Best Animal 1. Quinn Rollins 2. Jaden Clemons 3. Tempe Hiser

Best Duo/Group 1. Garret Homan 2. Townsend Clemons 3. Anthony Kowerko

7-12 years

Scariest/ugliest 1. Evan Mobus 2. Whitney Hogrefe 3. Blake Miller

Funniest/Silliest 1. Brady Swartz 2. Braesyn Baker 3. Layne Mason

Best Animal or Cartoon Character 1. Lucas Blatch 2. Kaselyn Bostelman 3. Athena Hogrefe

Best Duo/Group 1. Maya Mason Kylie Kiefer 2. Callie Hartman 3. Olivia Delacruz

13-Adult

Most Original/Creative 1. Martha Frantz 2. Kristin Hogrefe 3. Noah Knop III

Ugliest/Scariest 1. Erin Knop

TV/Cartoon or Famous Person 1. Kristyn Long 2. Claire Wulff 3. Anthony Kowerko

Best Duo/Group 1. Kyle Frantz 2. Kristyn Long 3. Colt Cline

Oldest in Costume 1. Martha Frantz

Youngest in Costume 1. Kristyn Long

Costume judging was hosted by the fire department, Grand Rapids American Legion Post 232, Grand Rapids American Legion Auxiliary Post 232 and Grand Rapids Sons of the American Legion Post 232.

