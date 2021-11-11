GRAND RAPIDS — Here are the results from the Halloween Costume Contest held by the Grand Rapids Township Fire Department on Sunday.
0-6 years
Cutest 1. Cecelia Hogrefe 2. Kaselyn Lehman 3. Delaney Homan
Best Princess 1. Audrey Sworden 2. Kaya Weilnau 3. Rylee Barr
Best Super hero 1.Nora Mason 2.Brakton Janowski 3.Jaxton Lehman
Best Animal 1. Quinn Rollins 2. Jaden Clemons 3. Tempe Hiser
Best Duo/Group 1. Garret Homan 2. Townsend Clemons 3. Anthony Kowerko
7-12 years
Scariest/ugliest 1. Evan Mobus 2. Whitney Hogrefe 3. Blake Miller
Funniest/Silliest 1. Brady Swartz 2. Braesyn Baker 3. Layne Mason
Best Animal or Cartoon Character 1. Lucas Blatch 2. Kaselyn Bostelman 3. Athena Hogrefe
Best Duo/Group 1. Maya Mason Kylie Kiefer 2. Callie Hartman 3. Olivia Delacruz
13-Adult
Most Original/Creative 1. Martha Frantz 2. Kristin Hogrefe 3. Noah Knop III
Ugliest/Scariest 1. Erin Knop
TV/Cartoon or Famous Person 1. Kristyn Long 2. Claire Wulff 3. Anthony Kowerko
Best Duo/Group 1. Kyle Frantz 2. Kristyn Long 3. Colt Cline
Oldest in Costume 1. Martha Frantz
Youngest in Costume 1. Kristyn Long
Costume judging was hosted by the fire department, Grand Rapids American Legion Post 232, Grand Rapids American Legion Auxiliary Post 232 and Grand Rapids Sons of the American Legion Post 232.