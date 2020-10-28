GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Arts Council is getting creative this fall.
The group has several things planned to take the place of their normal event schedule, which has been canceled due to coronavirus.
Cash prizes and gift certificates were recently awarded to area youth and adults who participated in the GRAC Poetry Contest 2020:
1st – Mehki Martin, 6th grade, Snyder’s gift certificate
2nd – Monty Martin, 5th grade, Snyder’s gift certificate
9-12th grade cash prizes
1st – Rylee Smith, senior, $75
2nd – Abigail Martin, junior, $50
3rd – Ellyana Zelle, sophomore, $25
Adult
1st – Sierra Cousino, $75
2nd — Courtney McClintock, $50
A “boo crew” is judging homes participating in a a drive-by decorating Halloween contest in Grand Rapids and the surrounding township. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place.
The Grand Rapids Arts Council has commissioned a mural, which is 43 feet by 23 feet, downtown. It features images of the trestle bridge, Maumee River, wildlife and local events.
Artist Dave Rickerd, Cincinnati, won the competition to design and produce this artwork. Rickerd’s family is from Deshler, and his father was a sign painter there. He has other work in the area including large format murals in Napoleon and Deshler.
Proceeds from a memory snowflake sale will benefit the Otsego Food Pantry. For $5, put a decorative name attached to a snowflake honoring a person, past or present. The snowflakes will decorate the sparkling front window of the famous Old Gilead store in town.