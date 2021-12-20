During the last week of October, 12 members of the Bowling Green FFA chapter were selected to travel to Indianapolis to attend the 94th annual National FFA Convention and Expo.
The members chosen were seniors Arika Adams, Emma Walker, Kennedi Hendricks, Nathan Harris and Amanda Mantel; juniors Eddie Eschedor, Emma Ferguson, Peyton Bosworth, Madison Carrillo, Lindsay Eisel, Laney Crawford and sophomore member Drew Thomas.
BG FFA traveled to the event with Oak Harbor FFA and Otsego FFA.
The chapter departed Oct. 27, and arrived that afternoon. For some, it was their first time at the convention and others it was their first time back after the 93rd convention had to be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The events were kicked off by the Opening Session where all members in attendance were treated to a performance from the FFA chorus and band, reflections from the National FFA Officers, introduction of the states, and most notably the keynote speaker, Courtenay Dehoff. Dehoff presented a speech about being true to yourself.
That evening, BG FFA members were treated to dinner at Harry and Izzy’s steak house. The night ended with a concert opened by FFA member and “American Idol” contestant Alex Miller. The headliner of the night was Brett Young.
Oct. 28 was packed full of excitement. Members spent much of the day at the expo center and the FFA shopping mall. At the Expo, there were hundreds of agricultural colleges and businesses from all over the country for members to visit and interact with as well as a shopping area for FFA members to buy souvenirs.
Other than the extensive time spent at the convention center, BG FFA attended the general sessions of the day as well. In the first session, President Eddie Eshcedor and Vice President Arika Adams got the honor to walk across the national stage to receive the 3-Star Chapter award for BG FFA. This is the highest rating a chapter can receive. The first session of the day ended with the retiring address from the National FFA Secretary Anna Mathis. The speech given by Mathis was titled “A Time for Everything.” Mathis presented stories about her childhood that she believed helped her grow into the person she is now.
On Oct. 29, BG FFA departed from Indy, but the excitement wasn’t over yet. On the way home the members were given a tour of Platt Showpigs. They were educated about how the business is run. Members were shown the boars, sows, gilts and the farrowing rooms.
The BG FFA American FFA Degree recipient for 2021 was Sidney Grames. The American FFA Degree is the highest degree a FFA member can achieve and over 3,800 American FFA Degrees were handed out this year at the National FFA Convention. That number represents less than half of 1% of all FFA members, making it one of the organization’s highest honors.
Sidney is the son of Jim and Connie Grames. His SAE included forage production and job placement at TSC and Menards. Sidney served as chapter vice president and he participated in the Soils and Equine CDEs. He attends Iowa State University.