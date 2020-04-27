If you are storing more grain on farm this spring than usual, you are not alone.
Over the last few weeks, agronomists have heard from more producers who are considering holding grain longer into summer months than they normally would. They also heard a few reports of spoiled grain as producers fill April contracts. Carrying grain into summer has been done for many years successfully but requires much more intensive management than winter grain storage.
Ohio State University State Specialist in Agronomy Elizabeth Hawkins offers these tips for summer grain storage.
The first management consideration is the moisture of your stored grain. If you plan to store grain into the warmer summer months, it is important to know the moisture content of your stored grain. Last fall some grain went into storage at a higher than ideal moisture content. If crop development was impacted by the unusual weather conditions in 2019, moisture tester readings can be off by up to 2 points. The recommended maximum storage moisture content for summer
Grain is Corn 13-14%, Soybeans 11%, and Winter Wheat 13.5%. If your stored grain is currently at a higher moisture content, you should consider moving it to market or drying to these recommended storage moistures using natural drying, if possible. Using high temperature drying now is not recommended because re-cooling of the grain for summer storage will be challenging.
If bins were not cored in early winter core bins now. Monitor grain temperature every 3 or 4 weeks throughout storage paying special attention to insect and mold activity. If you note an Increase in temperature this maybe a sign of mold growth or insect activity. Provide roof ventilation at two levels above the surface of the grain, one vent should be close to the peak of the bin. Monitor the roof area for signs of condensation. Cover fans to keep the chimney effect from warming the grain. Aerate bins on cool mornings every couple of weeks as grain at the top of the bin becomes warm.
It is now recommended to keep grain as cool as possible for spring and summer grain storage. Monitoring stored grain temperature through the summer will allow you catch potential problems. Grain is an excellent insulator, so it can be challenging to detect pockets of warm grain. A great tool to help you detect temperatures of grain throughout your bin is to install monitoring cables. Since the grain at the top of the bin is often the warmest, a two-foot thermometer can be used to check temperatures if monitoring cables are not installed.
Keeping stored grain in good condition during summer months will take more management than winter storage and the risk of spoilage is higher. It is strongly recommended you have a grain marketing plan for any grain you are keeping in storage.