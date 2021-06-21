TOLEDO — Walkers who want to explore Toledo’s Old West End have a new high-tech option: a GPS-guided tour called Toledo’s Old West End Walking Tour.
This three-part bundle of self-guided walking tours spotlights the homes, buildings and people of Toledo’s most celebrated neighborhood. As you stroll the Old West End, your phone’s GPS locator and the VoiceMap app trigger directions and commentary — sharing the history, architecture and culture. Users can stop and start the tours whenever they like and explore further at their own pace.
Toledo’s Old West End is home to one of the largest collections of late Victorian homes left standing in the United States. Through this guided tour bundle, users will walk with Tedd Long, author and curator of www.holytoledohistory.com and Ted Ligibel, the director emeritus of Eastern Michigan University’s award-winning historic preservation program, as they explore the stories behind the classic examples of Colonial, Georgian, Italian Renaissance, Queen Ann, Dutch Colonial, French Second Empire and Arts and Crafts homes.
Users hear stories about past and present occupants, and the architects behind many of the buildings. Each stroll is concentrated on a specific area in the Old West End, including the museum, cathedral and campus neighborhoods.
Long has developed several other Northwest Ohio history tours for the VoiceMap app, including a driving tour along the Maumee River, an “unholy” Toledo gangster tour and a walking tour of Fort Meigs.
“I’m often asked about tours of the Old West End, so this bundle is my answer. What started out as a single tour turned into three different strolls so folks can take their time and do a deep exploration of this great neighborhood,” Long said. “I might add, these strolls are specifically designed for walking. We want users to experience the neighborhood at the same pace the architects expected people to pass by when these homes and building were designed. The sidewalks here in the Old West End are intentionally wide to accommodate a leisurely stroll.”
To download the Old West End tours, go to www.holytoledohistory.com and select tours from the top menu.