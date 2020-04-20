The cancellation of classes through the end of the year, due to coronavirus, has come as no surprise to local superintendents.
“Even the most optimistic person probably in their heart believed this would happen,” said Eastwood Local Schools Superintendent Brent Welker.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, during his Monday afternoon press briefing, announced that school for students in kindergarten through 12th grade would continue remotely for the rest of this academic year.
“We’ve made no decision about the fall yet. We’ll have to see where we’re going,” DeWine said. “We are simply not in a position yet to make that decision.”
Welker said safety is of the utmost importance.
“Parents have to have faith and belief in the safety of their children,” he said. “If you can’t give them that level of assurance – and there’s no way to do that right now – you’re probably not going to come back to school this year.”
Not only do they have to keep the safety of students and staff in mind, but also the people they interact with, Welker said.
“We’re deeply saddened we’re not going to be able to have our students back,” he added.
Welker said his team will begin putting something together for end-of-year procedures such as turning in books and devices.
Most students have not been in school since March 13.
“It’s not a surprise, but the reality is here,” said Tom Hosler, Perrysburg schools superintendent.
Elmwood Local Schools Superintendent Tony Borton said he, too, saw the governor’s announcement coming.
“It doesn’t surprise me, that’s what I was anticipating,” he said. “I understand his decision.”
“I had a little hope the other way, but this is what I expected,” Borton said.
Teachers were fully prepared for this to happen, and “we’re OK to the end of the year to educate,” said North Baltimore Local Schools Superintendent Ryan Delaney.
“A lot of us assumed this would happen,” he said.
Rossford Schools Superintendent Dan Creps said he respects the governor’s decision and his respect for the safety of everyone.
“We have remote learning processes in place and we will continue those throughout the balance of this school year,” he said. “We’re just going to continue helping our students and looking out for their welfare. As the governor said, there will be flexibility about the start of next year, realizing that there may have to be adjustments as we receive more information.”
Lake Local Schools Superintendent Jim Witt said online learning is going as well as can be expected.
“It doesn’t surprise me,” he said of DeWine’s announcement. “I think we all saw it headed this way. We’ll do what we need to do to adjust and finish the year up this way.”
Witt said an administrative team meeting will be held to figure out how elementary students can get supplies out of their desks and older students can clean out their lockers.
Welker, at Eastwood, said an announcement will come Tuesday or Wednesday about graduation and “how do we end the school year now.”
He is particularly sad that the Class of 2020 will not have the proper senior experience.
“I feel for those kids,” Welker said.
DeWine said he would not tell school district leaders how to deal with prom, graduation and parties.
“We’re not telling the schools how to do this, but again the gathering of a significant amount of people is a dangerous situation,” he said.
“It’s a real shame. I can’t express how sorry I am about this,” DeWine said. “These are difficult times.”
A virtual graduation is being planned for Bowling Green City Schools seniors, said Superintendent Francis Scruci.
The event will be held May 31.
The previous planned graduation ceremony on June 28 has been canceled.
“We’re trying to come up with something special for seniors at graduation,” Scruci said.
He was not surprised with Monday’s announcement.
“I was very pessimistic we would be coming back to school,” Scruci said. “This doesn’t come as a shock.”
He is thankful, however, to know the plan, in order to be able to move forward with cleaning out lockers and getting ready for next year.
“Hopefully we will be in class in the fall,” Scruci said. “The good news is we’ll be better prepared. I think we’ll be in even better shape if that is how we start.”
He would prefer students be in the buildings, but the safety of students and families is paramount.
The school calendar will be followed until the end of May, and grades will be assigned for work done rather than a pass/fail system.
“Pass fail is very general and we want to continue to assign grades because that is what people do identify with.”
While the district has set June 28 as a tentative date for graduation, Borton in Elmwood pointed out no one knows when the governor will allow large gatherings.
He said he and his team will get together to work on scenarios for the fall, in preparation for classes either being in school or online.
He also will announce in May how the district will honor its senior class.
Adam Koch, superintendent at Otsego Local Schools, also voiced concern over the future of large gatherings.
“Graduation is kind of out of the question at this moment,” he said. “We’re hoping to provide something for our seniors. We will do something to make it special.”
He said he wasn’t surprised by DeWine’s announcement.
“It was something we were all thinking,” Koch said.
He said they will continue their job of keeping everyone safe and healthy and provide online distance learning “and figure out what next year looks like.”
With North Baltimore being a smaller district with only around 50 seniors, Delaney said they will try to get a graduation date but joked he could drive around and hand out diplomas.
Lake may also have a ceremony, Witt said.
“But how that looks at this point, I don’t know,” he said.
As for the start of classes in August, DeWine said it is too soon to know what that will look like.
“We’ve made no decision about the fall yet. We’ll have to see where we’re going,” he said. “We are simply not in a position yet to make that decision.
“As these decisions are made, we’re going to allow a great deal of flexibility,” DeWine said, adding that local school district leaders will be able to make their own decisions, using parameters.
Witt, at Lake, said he appreciated the governor’s confidence in local leaders. He added that school districts across Ohio are vastly different — from city, to suburban to rural.
“I appreciate that. School people will err on the side of common sense,” Witt said.
Hosler said planning has started in Perrysburg for 2020-21.
“Certainly I think the other part of what the governor said was that he knows superintendents are looking for innovative ways to do next year,” Hosler said. “One thing about this governor, he leaves out bread crumbs. We’re looking at how to start the school year, maybe with a hybrid model, part of the day in a school building and part at home. Next year, when August rolls around, it may look differently.”