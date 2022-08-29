TOLEDO — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Agriculture announced a $5 million grant program for a new H2Ohio Best Management Practice – the two-stage ditch. A two-stage ditch is a conservation practice that modifies the shape of a drainage ditch to create vegetation benches on each side. The vegetative benches slow water flow and reduce downstream nutrient runoff.

“Clean water for all Ohioans is a top priority,” DeWine said. “I am pleased that H2Ohio continues to implement new solutions to improve water quality.”

