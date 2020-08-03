Carolus Linnaeus a Swedish botanist is known as the father of taxonomy. Taxonomy is the system for classifying and naming organisms.
One of his contributions was the development of a hierarchical system of classification of nature. Insects are animals and therefore fit into the larger grouping or kingdom called Animalia. They have segmented bodies and an exoskeleton, (skeleton on the exterior) which makes them part of the phylum Arthropoda (Jointed foot) along with crustaceans. Insects are categorized under the class Insecta.
The five most diverse insect orders are:
Coleoptera – beetles
Hymenoptera – ants, wasps and bees
Lepidoptera – butterflies and moths
Diptera – flies
Hemiptera – cicadas and ‘true bugs’
Hemiptera means half-wing and comes from the Greek “hemi” (half) + “pteron”(wing). This is because the first pair of wings is hardened at the base while part of the wing is thin and membranous. The Cicada adult is a good example. Entomologists refer to insects in this order as true bugs, although the word can also be used to refer to insects in general. The members of this order can look very different, but all members have piercing mouthparts used to suck up fluids, usually from plants, but sometimes from inside other insects.
Lace bugs are in the order Hemiptera and they are the bad bug. They are in this order because of the lace-like pattern of veins and membranes in their wings. Most lace bug species feed on leaves of trees in Ohio and live on the lower leaf surface. All lace bugs are tiny insects with the adults measuring no more than 3/16 inches long.
The nymphs are even tinier and appear to be covered in small spikes. Both the adults and nymphs use their piercing-sucking mouthparts to suck juices from the leaves. Although feeding is done on the lower leaf surface, the damage appears on the upper leaf surface as tiny chlorotic spots. This is known as stippling. High winds and heavy rains can drive lace bugs to lower leaves, so the stippling damage may be heaviest in the lower canopy.
Eventually, the stippling will come together to produce large white patches and heavily stippled leaves that look “bleached-out.” As the damage progresses, portions of the leaf, or entire leaves, will turn yellow to copper-brown. Another tell-tale feature of lace bug feeding is the appearance of black tar-like fecal deposits that add to the unsightly appearance of heavily infested leaves.
High lace bug populations can produce enough leaf damage to cause early leaf drop, branch dieback, and even the death of small trees and shrubs. Many lace bugs in Ohio have two to three generations per season with the leaf damage ramping up with each successive generation.
Lace bugs can also be a serious nuisance pest. They have a penchant for dropping from heavily infested trees onto unsuspecting hikers, picnickers, and patrons of outdoor bars and cafes. They do not feed on people, but they can use their piercing-sucking mouthparts to deliver a pinprick bite particularly if they fall between a person’s neck and shirt collar. Adding insult to injury, floating lace bugs can ruin a good mint julep!
Suppression includes simply applying a heavy jet of water to blast away the lace bugs. Of course, adults have wings, so the adults may thwart the “water park ride” approach to management by simply flying back to the leaves. Insecticidal soaps and horticultural oils are effective; however, direct contact is required.
Another insect in the Hemiptera order is the Good Bug. These good bugs are collectively known as “Assassin Bugs.” The Assassin bugs have 190 species in North America, and they are all meat-eaters. The common name for this insect clearly describes how these predatory stealthy hunters make a living. They sport two features important to their predatory behavior: raptorial front legs and piercing-sucking mouthparts. The front legs of the assassin bug are designed for grabbing and holding prey. Their mouthparts called a “beak,” then swing into action (literally) to inject paralyzing and pre-digestive enzymes into their prey. They then suck the essence-of-insect from their hapless victims.
Assassin bugs like the bad bug (Lace bug) develop from eggs to adults through “incomplete” metamorphosis. I have never liked this term because it sounds like something goes horribly wrong during development like only having legs on one side of their bodies, so they run around in circles (just kidding). It means that they only pass through three developmental stages: eggs, nymphs, and adults. In contrast with “complete” metamorphosis, there is no pupal stage.
Wheel bug nymphs are one of the most common types of assassin bug nymphs currently patrolling trees and shrubs in Ohio. The nymphs hold their curved abdomens upright as they parade around on their long, spindly, spider-like legs … unless three on one side fail to develop and they run around in circles which is why they’re called wheel bugs (just kidding again!). The adults are called wheel bugs because of a peculiar feature that rises from the top of the bug’s thorax. The structure looks like half of a cogwheel, with the gear teeth clearly visible. Wheel bugs are big, measuring over 1 1/4” long, and their color varies from light gray to bluish-gray to grayish-brown. They will appear on the tree scene later this season in Ohio.
Caterpillars in the order Lepidoptera and sawfly larvae in the order Hymenoptera are favored table fare of these voracious predators; however, they will not turn their beaks up at other arthropod meat morsels. Indeed, they will even nail the probing fingers of uniformed gardeners.
While these are beneficial insects, they should not be handled. All members of the family can deliver a painful bite to people. The pain of a bug bite has been described as equal to or more powerful than a hornet sting, and the wound may take over a week to heal. It is best to appreciate these beneficial insects from afar.