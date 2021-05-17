On May 2, 22 members of the Golden Key 4-H Club met virtually and in person at South Liberty United Methodist Church in Rudolph.
New officers were elected and are Konnaly Kale-President, Lynette Bechstein-Vice President, Brandon Yarger-Secretary, Chloe Lamb-Treasurer, and Karlie Salyers-Reporter.
Troy Amos and Konnaly Kale were nominated to represent the club in the Wood County Fair King and Queen Contest.
It was decided that club members will participate in the “4-H Postal Project” during the spring and summer months. The goal of this project is to identify individuals who may be sheltered at home as a result of COVID-19 or other circumstances and send them a monthly “4-H Greeting” by sharing their 4-H experiences.
Members will also be participating in the Wood County 4-H Club Pastry Fundraiser. If interested, please contact any club member to place your order for butter braids. The fundraiser ends May 25.
Demonstrations were given by Chloe Lamb and Deane Lamb. Members also received their project books.
