On May 7, Perrysburg Junior High School held a reward assembly for a group of students that raised $1,800 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The academic team with the most money collected got to see the principals have their hair dyed. Assistant Principal Scott Buker, left, went green while Principal Don Christie went pink.
