I am disconcerted. I am flummoxed. I am at a total loss as to what to do about a situation I have found myself in.
At a time when we are all under stress with the “shelter-in-house” order, I am in fear of losing my home — to a squirrel.
You all remember the movie monster Godzilla, the gargantuan radioactive lizard who came out of the sea to destroy metropolitan cities by crunching and munching and zapping everything in sight with his laser eyes? I had a second grade teacher, Miss Swartout, who had laser eyes and I could feel them on the back of my head every time I day dreamed … What were we talking about?
Oh yeah, I have this squirrel in my backyard who is eating our house. I call him Squirrel-zilla. I am completely serious here. The wife and I will be sitting in the sunroom quietly reading or playing scrabble when all of the sudden we’ll hear gnawing on our eaves troughs.
I’ll look out the window and see Squirrel-zilla up there sharpening his incisors on my eaves. So I bang on the downspout, hoping to scare him away, but he just sits up abruptly and gives me a big smile with the sun glinting off a sharpened tooth like one of those James Bond villains. I duck quickly to avoid his laser eyes.
I don’t get it. And it’s not just the eaves. He has chewed on the corners of the house, the patio furniture, the pool out back, anything with aluminum. Is there some pandemic going around that creates an aluminum deficiency in the squirrel population?
All sorts of methods have been tried to deter his mastication of our domicile. I’ve tried screaming, throwing balls at him, and squirting him with a water rifle. He loves that. He tries to drink the water and bathes in it scrubbing his little squirrely armpits. I have even gone so far as to get out an 8-foot step ladder and paint my eave troughs with jalapeño sauce in hopes of burning his little squirrely tongue.
What is wrong with this picture? You should not have to paint your house with jalapeño sauce.
At a loss for how to rid my property of Squirrel-zilla, I Googled, “How do you kill Godzilla?” Apparently, the only way to kill Godzilla is with an oxygen destroyer, massive amounts of electricity or a nuclear meltdown.
None of those things are at my disposal. At best, I could leave an extension cord plugged in and lying on the ground. Maybe he’ll chomp into that and zap that toothy smile off of his face.
All I know is that if I don’t figure out a way to get rid of Squirrel-zilla, the wife and I will be violating the “shelter-in-house” order because pretty soon we will have no house. We’ll be sitting in the middle of our foundation with a chimney and a couple of door knobs. And there staring at us, a big fat aluminum-toothed squirrel will be picking his teeth with our downspout.
Raul Ascunce is a freelance columnist for the Sentinel-Tribune. He may be contacted at RaulAscunce@gmail.com.